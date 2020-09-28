 Skip to main content
Browning puts community first

I am writing to encourage you to vote with me for Gerry Browning, the Democratic candidate running for legislature in House District 12. I have known Gerry for at least 20 years. First, as the store owner of the Terrace, a flower and gift shop on Main Street in Polson where she not only managed a great store, but worked with other owners as part of the Polson Downtown Association to develop the Cherry Festival. Then, as a board member of the Polson Economic Development Agency, where she worked to support the reconstruction of Main Street. Following the sale of the Terrace she and her husband, Joe, bought one of the worst storefronts and transitioned it into a beautiful wine bar to further attract people to the newly developed Main Street area. I have witnessed her as a good and thoughtful listener and engaged community member… and when acting as a team member to bring a project together, seeking comprise amongst disparate ideas. Her goals have always been to make decisions putting community first. Her experience, from nursing and health care to business owner and community activist, make her uniquely qualified to represent us all – as listener and decision maker on the very issues we most care about: education of the next generation, health care and sustainability of our rural hospitals, public lands we love, and the environment that surrounds us. See for yourself where Gerry stands on the issue. Go to gerrybrowning.com – then vote!

Billie Lee,

Polson

