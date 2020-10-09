 Skip to main content
Browning values education

As an educator for over 40 years teaching at Polson Middle School and Salish Kootenai College, I want someone in the state Legislature who values education. We need someone who understands the complexity of our learning institutions and who values learning.

Gerry Browning has been a valued member of the Polson School Board, has worked as a volunteer in Polson schools, has earned a degree in nursing, and has three daughters who attended Polson schools who have gone on to receive college degrees.

Browning states that we must continue to adequately fund K-12 public education. Our state Constitution, Article X, states: “equality of education opportunity is guaranteed to each person of the state.” Gerry Browning shares my passion for education and learning.

Charles Bertsch,

Polson

