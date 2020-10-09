Browning values education

As an educator for over 40 years teaching at Polson Middle School and Salish Kootenai College, I want someone in the state Legislature who values education. We need someone who understands the complexity of our learning institutions and who values learning.

Gerry Browning has been a valued member of the Polson School Board, has worked as a volunteer in Polson schools, has earned a degree in nursing, and has three daughters who attended Polson schools who have gone on to receive college degrees.

Browning states that we must continue to adequately fund K-12 public education. Our state Constitution, Article X, states: “equality of education opportunity is guaranteed to each person of the state.” Gerry Browning shares my passion for education and learning.

Charles Bertsch,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0