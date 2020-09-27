Browning will be positive contributer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have a great choice for representative from House District 12: Gerry Browning. I got to know Browning mainly through her volunteer work as the treasurer of the Flathead Lake International Cinemafest. As the owner of two different Polson businesses, Browning was deeply vested in the Polson community and brought her expertise to bear on our board.

Browning has demonstrated her commitment to our community over time. First as a nurse, then as a business owner and by serving on our board of trustees for District 23. More recently, she and her husband transformed the notorious Wolf Den into a more civilized watering hole.

Browning is a thoughtful listener who leads by example. She is whip-smart, knows how to pinch a penny, and has the good humor and tenacity to accomplish good works. Please join me in supporting Gerry Browning with your vote this fall. She will be a positive contributor to our legislature.

Mac Swan,

Polson

