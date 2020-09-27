 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Browning will be positive contributer

Browning will be positive contributer

{{featured_button_text}}

We have a great choice for representative from House District 12: Gerry Browning. I got to know Browning mainly through her volunteer work as the treasurer of the Flathead Lake International Cinemafest. As the owner of two different Polson businesses, Browning was deeply vested in the Polson community and brought her expertise to bear on our board.

Browning has demonstrated her commitment to our community over time. First as a nurse, then as a business owner and by serving on our board of trustees for District 23. More recently, she and her husband transformed the notorious Wolf Den into a more civilized watering hole.

Browning is a thoughtful listener who leads by example. She is whip-smart, knows how to pinch a penny, and has the good humor and tenacity to accomplish good works. Please join me in supporting Gerry Browning with your vote this fall. She will be a positive contributor to our legislature.

Mac Swan,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

Don't believe polls
Letters

Don't believe polls

Enough! I cannot remain quiet any longer. How politically naive can you be? You keep reporting poll results as if they are something real. The…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News