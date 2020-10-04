 Skip to main content
Browning will give her best

We’ve read with interest the many letters to the editor in the Missoulian and other local papers in support of Gerry Browning for House Representative District 12. However, Mac Swan’s letter, dated Sept. 27, really hit home for us: “She is whip-smart, knows how to pinch a penny, and has the good humor and tenacity to accomplish good works.”

For all her myriad accomplishments that so many have written about for weeks, this is the Gerry Browning we’ve known and worked with for almost 20 years. This is the Gerry Browning we know has the experience and the “tenacity” and who will give her absolute best for Montana and for those she’ll represent in House District 12. Give her your vote.

Marie and Marty Mumma,

Polson

