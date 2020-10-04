Browning will promote values

I am encouraged to see Gerry Browning running for the state Legislature to represent Polson and Lake County. It will be refreshing to have an honest, hard-working citizen without an agenda working for key issues such as health care, Medicare coverage, public lands and of course, public education.

I am confident that Browning will be able to work well with the tribes in those areas as well. And, coming from the nursing profession, who better than Browning to express the real-life concerns of especially the aging citizens of our state?

As a retired educator, I had the opportunity to interact with Browning as her children moved through the Polson schools. She was very involved in her children’s education and extracurricular activities. It is important to have a person with her passion for education pushing legislation that will support the changes that will be necessary to help schools be effective learning centers.

Most of all, I have been a witness to Browning's moral character, and I am confident that she will promote the values that we want to sustain the generations that follow us. Please join me in voting Gerry Browning into the Montana House of Representatives this November.

Bob Owen,

Polson

