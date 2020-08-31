 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Browning will work to solve public lands problem

Browning will work to solve public lands problem

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana has over 30 million acres of state and federal land, almost one third of the state. Of the 30 million acres there are 5.5 million acres of school trust land managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The fight to preserve Montana’s public lands has been ongoing since the 1960s. There has been numerous court and legislature battles on all sides of the issue. These issues are complex and not easily resolved.

One issue remains at the forefront of the debate: If parcels of state land are sold they are gone forever, and we no longer have rights to them.

I have discussed this issue with Gerry Browning, candidate for Montana House District 12. She will work tirelessly towards finding solutions to this long enduring problem, and keep our state public lands for the betterment of all of us.

Vince Rubino,

Big Arm

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Outraged and voting for Trump
Letters

Outraged and voting for Trump

This lifelong Montana-born Republican is outraged, Robert Logan (letter, Aug. 24). Outraged at a Democratic Party that still cannot get over l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News