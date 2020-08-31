Browning will work to solve public lands problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana has over 30 million acres of state and federal land, almost one third of the state. Of the 30 million acres there are 5.5 million acres of school trust land managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The fight to preserve Montana’s public lands has been ongoing since the 1960s. There has been numerous court and legislature battles on all sides of the issue. These issues are complex and not easily resolved.

One issue remains at the forefront of the debate: If parcels of state land are sold they are gone forever, and we no longer have rights to them.

I have discussed this issue with Gerry Browning, candidate for Montana House District 12. She will work tirelessly towards finding solutions to this long enduring problem, and keep our state public lands for the betterment of all of us.

Vince Rubino,

Big Arm

