Browning would be asset to legislature

I’m writing to encourage members of House District 12 to vote for Gerry Browning for our representative to the Montana legislature.

Browning has an incredibly diverse background, working as a nurse in several settings before trading her nurse's uniform for the uncertainty and independence of small business ownership. Anyone visiting Terrace Flowers or Vine and Tap on Main Street in Polson was likely treated to Browning's infectious laugh at some point during their shopping or dining foray.

Friendly, outgoing, inquisitive, incredibly smart, Browning, an avid volunteer, has left her mark on many community organizations: the Polson School Board, the St. Joseph Hospital Board, Soroptimist International and the Flathead Lake International Cinema, to name just a few. These diverse activities, along with her work experience, have informed Browning of the many nuances that drive our hopes and fears here in western Montana.

A little-known fact about Gerry Browning: While on the school board, she actually enjoyed serving on the Contract Negotiation Committee — because she saw both sides of an issue and could bring disparate sides together to reach consensus. Having served in that capacity myself, I know this is no small feat.

Gerry Browning will be an asset to the legislature.