Brown's column is Chinese propaganda

Bob Brown reports (Dec. 27 guest column) his discussion with a group of Chinese students who would cut his throat if ordered to do so. The readers know this and Bob Brown knows this, also, because the students insist that they will follow the orders of their murderous government.

And yet Brown finds the students to be "likable" and "gracious." Of course they are, because they have been ordered to be likable and gracious, and they have been ordered to participate in that discussion with Brown and ordered to learn English, to excel in courses of interest to China, etc.

Bob Brown's column is excellent propaganda. For example, America has "mass shootings, racial unrest and government dysfunction." But "nobody knows what's going on in China that the government doesn't want known." So no mass shootings, concentration camps, etc., that we know of.

One more example out of many: Brown states that the "good faith discussion" he had with the Chinese students should be used as a model for dialogue in the Montana Legislature. If only our legislators could be more like those Chinese students who are overflowing with good faith.