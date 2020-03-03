Brucellosis cartoon missed mark

I am writing in response to the editorial cartoon depicting two bison talking. One is saying, “You’d think they’d have enough to worry about with human viruses.”

The reference is to concern about bison spreading the brucellosis virus to cattle, which prompts the culling of bison who might come into contact with cattle by leaving the park. The cartoonist has totally missed the mark.

Brucellosis is a human virus. In people it is called milk fever. It is a sometimes fatal disease that can be transmitted from infected cattle to humans through raw milk. With antibiotics it is not as dangerous to humans as it was, but the restrictions developed to prevent the spread of the disease are still with us.

Several diseases that cattle and bison share have just as serious an effect on the bovines, but do not cause the stir that brucellosis does because they are not transmissible to humans. Cattle ranchers get a black eye for insisting that potentially infected bison do not mingle with their cattle, but it is the medical establishment of the 1920s and '30s that is, at the heart, responsible for the bison programs.

John Ohrmann,

Drummond

