There has never been evidence of a documented transmission of brucellosis from bison to cattle.
Not allowing bison to roam out of Yellowstone National Park is a government scheme that is backed up by a misrepresentation of the facts. Slaughtering the bison that leave the park is a way for our government officials to cater to special interests and private ranching operations. There is no scientific evidence of harm from bison to the landscape or to other livestock.
A free-roaming herd of bison should be restored in Montana — until we can be provided with a truthful, legitimate reason for otherwise.
Kaitlyn Schlangen,
Bozeman