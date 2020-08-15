Bryce Bennett will protect public lands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Secretary of State has several critical duties and functions in service to the people of Montana. Chief among those duties is interpreting state election laws, overseeing elections and serving on the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. I am supporting Bryce Bennett for Montana Secretary of State in this November’s election because he will protect all Montanans access to the ballot in both urban and rural parts of the State and because he will protect our cherished public lands.

Bryce is currently a Montana State Senator and also served in the Montana House of Representatives. While in his legislative positions he has worked to ensure that access to the ballot is protected for all Montana voters. Bryce also has a long history of protecting access to our public lands for every Montanan. In 2019 he was recognized by the Montana Chamber of Commerce for his record of working with Main Street businesses.

If you want a Secretary of State who will protect our access to the ballot and our public lands, I urge you to vote for Bryce. He will get things done for us all.

Jennifer Cady

Missoula

