Mayor/Council members,
I am using a personal real time example of how property tax is choking small, private businesses all over this good city. It is challenging enough to compete with out of state box stores, Amazon, and internet vendors, but our biggest challenge is now within! In 3 short years the property tax bill on our modestly sized retail space (10,000 square feet) has been bumped up by Missoula County from $20,392 per year to $26,089 per year. Do the math. That is a 28 percent increase in 3 short years. Enough is enough! We keep seeing in the press that your proposed 3-4 percent increase will mean about $30 per year to the average property owner. There is much more at stake than that for many of us who own property. These are your small business constituents that help drive the Missoula economy. Some of us believe you are spinning this additional tax revenue request a bit to sell yet another increase. Fact is, we’ve been on a wild spending spree in Missoula. Enough is enough. Time to go on a diet, tighten our belts, and most importantly … support your local businesses!
Bruce Mihelish,
Lolo