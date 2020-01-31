Build a bypass around Reserve

Build a bypass around Reserve

{{featured_button_text}}

A couple of years ago, while heading to the gate at the Seattle airport for my flight to Missoula, a chatty Transportation Security Administration agent, while checking my paperwork, asked me if I lived in Missoula. I told him my final destination was Hamilton.

“Boy," he responded, "that Reserve section of Highway 93 has got to be the worst piece of highway in the Northwest. How come they can’t build a bypass for traffic going beyond Missoula?”

My thoughts exactly. I can’t imagine that through-traffic would noticeably affect adjacent businesses.

Sidney Mehlschmidt,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shifting the blame
Letters

Shifting the blame

George Wuerthner (Missoulian Jan. 22) contends that lumber mill owners can’t compete in Montana because timber growth rates are much slower in…

Timber supply guides industry
Letters

Timber supply guides industry

On Jan. 22, George Wuethner wrote an opinion in the Missoulian providing a long and complex explanation for the trends in Montana’s wood produ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News