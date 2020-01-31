Build a bypass around Reserve

A couple of years ago, while heading to the gate at the Seattle airport for my flight to Missoula, a chatty Transportation Security Administration agent, while checking my paperwork, asked me if I lived in Missoula. I told him my final destination was Hamilton.

“Boy," he responded, "that Reserve section of Highway 93 has got to be the worst piece of highway in the Northwest. How come they can’t build a bypass for traffic going beyond Missoula?”

My thoughts exactly. I can’t imagine that through-traffic would noticeably affect adjacent businesses.

Sidney Mehlschmidt,

Hamilton

