Build houses, not apartment buildings

I have lived in Missoula since 1952. I recently moved out to Flynn Ranch, off Mullan.

The Jan. 17, Sunday Missoulian printed a public notice that a developer wants the city to change the residential zoning to B2-2 community business on his land across from us, accessed from the extension of George Elmer.

I completely oppose this rezoning! George Elmer goes between residential neighborhoods now, with reasonable traffic. If the land in question becomes B2-2, Tollefson will probably build apartment buildings, and add 4,000 daily car trips to our street.

I know that this precious land can't continue as the farm land we have enjoyed, but it could at least just be for houses. The farm land is currently home to foxes, coyotes, red-tailed hawks, a blue heron and songbirds.

Some of those might remain if the area is just houses. Not big apartment buildings, built on unstable clay soil.

Our planning board will hold a public hearing Feb. 2; and City Council will address this proposed rezoning Feb. 22 via Zoom. I hope you will let them know if you oppose the rezoning too.

Susan Flanagin,

Missoula

