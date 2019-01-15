Try 1 month for 99¢
State Senate President Scott Sales wants to send $8 million of the Montana taxpayers' money to the feds to help build a wall on the border between Mexico and the United States.

Really? Senator Sales doesn’t support the the use of municipal bonds to improve Montana’s infrastructure, but he’ll spend $8 million to build a wall along the borders of Arizona and Texas?

Scott Sales grew up in Boise, Idaho, and moved to Montana in 1990. Maybe we should just build a wall between Idaho and Montana?

Bob Tutskey,

Missoula

