It did not take Steve Bullock long to find the feeding trough in Washington, D.C.

Like his bovine counterparts that sniff out the corn in the barnyard feeding trough, Bullock sniffed the green in the Washington, D.C., barnyard and plunged right in.

For a then-governor who railed about dark money in politics and who ran for Congress after saying he would not, Steve Bullock has to be the supreme example of hypocrisy.

Raymond Arvish,

Hamilton

