Bullock accepts Fonda's support

Gov. Steve Bullock states he wants to take Montana values to Washington, D.C., as a Montana senator.
Does Bullock really care about values? Are traitorous actions and values against the United States also values Bullock will take to Washington?
Governor Bullock accepted campaign cash raised by Jane Fonda, a true American traitor, and she is one of Bullock’s biggest supporters.
Montana veterans, let's do to Governor Bullock what the Swift Boat veterans did to John Kerry and keep Bullock in Montana as an ordinary citizen.
Pete Lawrenson,
Darby
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!