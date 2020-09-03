Bullock accepts money from from lobbyists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Bullock has made getting money out of politics a central tenet of his campaigns, both for governor and his brief stint as a presidential candidate.

His war against the Supreme Court’s Citizens United opinion is well-known throughout Montana. In addition, he has signed executive orders that require the disclosure of dark money expenditures. In 2015, Bullock sponsored the DISCLOSE Act, a bill that strengthens disclosure requirements for all elections in Montana.

It turns out, though, that all this was just political maneuvering, attempting to con the voters of Montana into electing him time and time again.

As soon as Bullock ran for president, he went straight for one of the top dark-money lobbyists in the country: his friend Jay Driscoll. According to the Center for Public Integrity, Driscoll lobbies for multiple corporations that contribute to political nonprofit groups. These nonprofits refuse to disclose their donors. And those corporations only disclosed their contributions long after it mattered.

In addition to attending fundraising events with Driscoll, Bullock also declined to reject contributions from federal lobbyists.