Bullock and Cooney will do what's best for Montana

Thanks for filing a successful lawsuit to make the U.S. Postal Service live up to its promise to deliver the mail in a timely manner, after Louis DeJoy slowed things down just before an election. While we’re at it, thanks for saving our public lands from William Pendley by challenging his authority to lead the BLM. He is known to advocate for selling off our public lands. Thanks for leading in the fight to protect our Montana elections from Citizens United and dark money. Lastly, thanks governor for keeping our corona virus numbers down for so long by making thoughtful, health professional driven decisions based on what’s best for Montana. Although Montana is currently experiencing a surge in cases, we know you won’t make future decisions based on politics. You will do what’s best for Montana, as you always have. We trust you in Congress and hope your lieutenant governor, Mike Cooney will be elected to continue the work both of you started in dealing with COVID-19.