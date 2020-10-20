 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullock and Cooney will do what's best for Montana

Bullock and Cooney will do what's best for Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Governor Bullock,

Thanks for filing a successful lawsuit to make the U.S. Postal Service live up to its promise to deliver the mail in a timely manner, after Louis DeJoy slowed things down just before an election. While we’re at it, thanks for saving our public lands from William Pendley by challenging his authority to lead the BLM. He is known to advocate for selling off our public lands. Thanks for leading in the fight to protect our Montana elections from Citizens United and dark money. Lastly, thanks governor for keeping our corona virus numbers down for so long by making thoughtful, health professional driven decisions based on what’s best for Montana. Although Montana is currently experiencing a surge in cases, we know you won’t make future decisions based on politics. You will do what’s best for Montana, as you always have. We trust you in Congress and hope your lieutenant governor, Mike Cooney will be elected to continue the work both of you started in dealing with COVID-19.

Sharon Hubbell and Tom Woodgerd,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News