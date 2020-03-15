Bullock best hope to mitigate virus crisis

I see a steamroller coming over the top of our mountains and it is called COVID-19. I would not be surprised if the mortality rate increased to over 3% by March 2021.

This could and would impact our economy through the tourist trade, or lack thereof. Motels could close. Restaurants could close. Ball games and concerts could cease altogether.

Our esteemed Gov. Steve Bullock has been our leader in times of crisis. He has earned our respect and the respect of a large proportion of his fellow state governors. We know he is the man to step up and help us out of the impending crisis. He is our best hope.