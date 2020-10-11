 Skip to main content
Bullock, Cooney should focus on jobs

What is happening with COVID in Montana? A record 733 cases Wednesday. Records set many days in recent weeks. Deaths rising. There were only 23 deaths three months ago. Now there are 192.

Could the media, health department and/or Governor's Office tell us what is occurring, what is causing this and what the plan is to reverse it?

Montana now has the fourth fastest-rising seven-day average of cases, and is No. 1 in increasing deaths (up 39%), per 100,000.

Montana was dealt a good hand and did fairly well until recently. What happened?

Problems in many nursing/elder homes? Some colleges and reservations? What else?

Are Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney spending enough time on COVID? It would be unfortunate if political campaigns were distracting them from doing their elected jobs.

Bullock should pull his highly misleading political ad indicating Montana is doing well with COVID. It is not. That ad is inaccurate.

It seemed odd Bullock was running for president, with zero chance of being nominated, when he was supposed to be governing the state.

I look forward to articles from media as well as explanations from Bullock/Cooney. They need to address the spread. Questions should be asked.

Jack Manning,

Missoula

