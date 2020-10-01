 Skip to main content
Bullock, Cooney will protect for health care

Does affordable health insurance matter to you?

The U.S. Supreme Court soon will decide whether the Affordable Care Act should be abolished. The case, if affirmed, could take away health insurance for about 23.3 million Americans, including 112,000 Montanans.

Repealing the ACA would allow insurance companies to deny coverage or charge higher premiums for people with pre-existing conditions. And companies could place caps on how much they would cover during the insured’s lifetime. You may recall that before the ACA, medical debt forced many seriously ill people into bankruptcy.

Millions have lost their job-based health coverage due to the pandemic and some 7 million more people have contracted COVID-19, marking them with a newly acquired pre-existing condition.

Sen. Steve Daines voted five times against the ACA and promised to “work tirelessly” to repeal it. Rep. Greg Gianforte vowed continually to repeal the ACA and “to dismantle” it “piece by piece” if necessary. For four years, the president promised a replacement for the ACA without ever producing a plan for Congress to consider.

If access to affordable and comprehensive health care is important to you and your family, vote Steve Bullock for senator, and Mike Cooney for governor.

Monica Paoli,

Missoula

