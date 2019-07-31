Gov. Steve Bullock believes he would be a better president than Donald Trump, and who could disagree? I think someone will surely defeat the dangerous, incompetent Trump. But with the long odds among 20 candidates against Bullock, there is a better way he can serve his state and country today.
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, controlling every vote taken in the Senate, is the second most corrupt politician in Washington. Currently, McConnell is stopping a vote on the bill overwhelmingly passed by the House to assist states and municipalities in preventing the same interference in our elections that the Russians conducted in the 2016 election.
McConnell must be deprived of his majority in the Senate. The best option for Bullock is to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Trump sycophant Steve Daines, one of just four seats needed for Democratic Senate control — urgent with or without Trump’s defeat. Later, after experience and exposure on the national stage, Bullock could mount a credible run for president. Meantime, Bullock and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester would make an unbeatable Montana combination for years to come!
Please join me in urging Bullock to change his objective to winning the U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
Bill Boughton,
Missoula