Bullock cross the line

Montana’s Governor Bullock (D) issued a directive in August allowing counties to expand mail-in and early voting because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Senator Daines. As a sitting governor, while on the upcoming ballot, to direct/expand a questionable type of voting upon Montana citizens, one which most recently encountered many issues during the Primary voting in many states, is a serious conflict of interest. It gives the governor an odds-on opportunity of voting irregularities which favors one party. He may be able, as the Governor, to set policies for pandemic mitigation but when his action might help his potential Senate win in November, he crossed the line. The RNC has already sued Governor Bullock and the state to stop this directive. He should have recused himself from even any appearance of conflict of interest or legality and permitted properly established powers-to-be to make such a monumental decision. Even the esteemed Dr. Fauci has stated that voting in person at the voting booth does not present a problem if proper guidelines are followed.