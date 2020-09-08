 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullock cross the line

Bullock cross the line

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana’s Governor Bullock (D) issued a directive in August allowing counties to expand mail-in and early voting because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Senator Daines. As a sitting governor, while on the upcoming ballot, to direct/expand a questionable type of voting upon Montana citizens, one which most recently encountered many issues during the Primary voting in many states, is a serious conflict of interest. It gives the governor an odds-on opportunity of voting irregularities which favors one party. He may be able, as the Governor, to set policies for pandemic mitigation but when his action might help his potential Senate win in November, he crossed the line. The RNC has already sued Governor Bullock and the state to stop this directive. He should have recused himself from even any appearance of conflict of interest or legality and permitted properly established powers-to-be to make such a monumental decision. Even the esteemed Dr. Fauci has stated that voting in person at the voting booth does not present a problem if proper guidelines are followed.

Gary Stubblefield,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Biden, Bullock and broke
Letters

Biden, Bullock and broke

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News