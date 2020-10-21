 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullock doesn't represent Montana values

Bullock doesn't represent Montana values

{{featured_button_text}}

For much of 2019 and into 2020 Governor Bullock repeatedly stated that he had no interest in running for the United States Senate. When questioned he said "Absolutely not", "I have no interest" and "I want to spend time with my family."

Then on March 9, 2020, the final day of the filing deadline to run, and in the final hour, he announced that he would run. In other words, he was not telling the truth previously.

Bullock has said that he will fight for "Montana values" in the Senate. That is false. He will do the bidding of Chuck Schumer as he has not disavowed any part of the Democrat platform. That platform includes many radical proposals including free government healthcare for all, including illegal aliens, the "Green New Deal", higher taxes, outlandish gun control legislation, and packing the Supreme Court. He is on record as saying he "would like to see 11 justices".

Bullock supports Planned Parenthood, which yearly performs abortions on more than 350,000 women. He also supports the part of the current Democrat platform which calls for abortion on demand throughout pregnancy, up to and including birth. That is abhorrent.

Bullock is a radical left wing Democrat, not representative of "Montana values." 

Jack Cummings,

Polson

760-413-7712

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News