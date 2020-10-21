Bullock doesn't represent Montana values

For much of 2019 and into 2020 Governor Bullock repeatedly stated that he had no interest in running for the United States Senate. When questioned he said "Absolutely not", "I have no interest" and "I want to spend time with my family."

Then on March 9, 2020, the final day of the filing deadline to run, and in the final hour, he announced that he would run. In other words, he was not telling the truth previously.

Bullock has said that he will fight for "Montana values" in the Senate. That is false. He will do the bidding of Chuck Schumer as he has not disavowed any part of the Democrat platform. That platform includes many radical proposals including free government healthcare for all, including illegal aliens, the "Green New Deal", higher taxes, outlandish gun control legislation, and packing the Supreme Court. He is on record as saying he "would like to see 11 justices".

Bullock supports Planned Parenthood, which yearly performs abortions on more than 350,000 women. He also supports the part of the current Democrat platform which calls for abortion on demand throughout pregnancy, up to and including birth. That is abhorrent.

Bullock is a radical left wing Democrat, not representative of "Montana values."

Jack Cummings,