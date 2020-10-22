 Skip to main content
Bullock for senator, Cooney for governor

Do you think Oracle is interested in buying Montana? If not, then maybe that business experience of U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines isn’t really that useful for government work. They are both just repackaging the failed, trickle-down idea that if you just make businesses happy, that will lead to Nirvana for the rest of us.

Seriously, how does experience “creating jobs” for the private sector help with providing Montanans with things like health care or education or safety or access to public lands? We need a governor who cares about the rest of us, and has had actual experience and success at running a government. Vote for Mike Cooney for governor. (Maybe Governor Cooney could hire Gianforte for business advice.)

Senator Daines has criticized Governor Bullock for having a career in “politics.” In reality a career in public service, it has taught Bullock how to lead. In contrast, Daines has gotten good at following the national Republican Party line in Washington. Montana needs an independent leader representing them in Washington. The national Democrats will appreciate that Steve Bullock is there, and that should be very good for Montana. Please vote for Steve Bullock for senator.  

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula

