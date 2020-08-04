You have permission to edit this article.
Bullock has expanded access to affordable health care

Bullock has expanded access to affordable health care

I want to commend Governor Bullock for doing what many rural state governors were unable or unwilling to do -- work with both parties to expand access to health care and boost our economy through Medicaid expansion.

By bringing Republicans and Democrats together, Governor Bullock made health care more affordable for nearly 1 in 10 Montanans. Medicaid expansion has been integral in saving our rural hospitals, which are the economic backbone of so many frontier communities. It also sustains thousands of jobs across Montana and brings millions into our state’s economy. To say it has given a return on investment is a huge understatement.

Steve Daines, on the other hand, has voted multiple times against affordable health care coverage for pre-existing conditions and measures to lower prescription drug prices. Not surprising as he is heavily invested in health care funds. Over 40% of people, both Democrat and Republican, have pre-existing conditions. Insurance companies could charge exorbitant rates to cover diagnoses such as high blood pressure, COPD or arthritis, making premiums out of reach for innumerable Montanans.

Governor Bullock is the leader we need to bring people together and move this state forward. He has my vote for the U.S. Senate.

Andrea Tobin,

Hamilton

