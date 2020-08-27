Bullock has F rating from NRA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this destruction. Many business owners are seeing their life's work destroyed in one night. The mayors in these cities are trying to defund the police protection.

If the police are removed, who will protect the law-abiding citizens from the criminals? Self defense is a fundamental human right.

Montanan's have a heritage of being strong supporters of the Secnd Amendment. A large majority of the households in our state own firearms. In fact, Montanans have the highest percentage of gun ownership among all 50 states.

According to the National Rifle Association's website (NRA-PVF), Democratic Senate candidate, Steve Bullock, is given an F rating. This grade seems to be contrary to the claims made by Steve Bullock in his campaign ads.

Montana already has one senator who dances to the beat of Nancy Pelosi's drum. We cannot afford a second one.

Jim Quinn,

Condon

