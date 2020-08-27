 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullock has F rating from NRA

Bullock has F rating from NRA

{{featured_button_text}}

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this destruction. Many business owners are seeing their life's work destroyed in one night. The mayors in these cities are trying to defund the police protection.

If the police are removed, who will protect the law-abiding citizens from the criminals? Self defense is a fundamental human right.

Montanan's have a heritage of being strong supporters of the Secnd Amendment. A large majority of the households in our state own firearms. In fact, Montanans have the highest percentage of gun ownership among all 50 states.

According to the National Rifle Association's website (NRA-PVF), Democratic Senate candidate, Steve Bullock, is given an F rating. This grade seems to be contrary to the claims made by Steve Bullock in his campaign ads.

Montana already has one senator who dances to the beat of Nancy Pelosi's drum. We cannot afford a second one.

Jim Quinn,

Condon

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Masks are for everyone's safety
Letters

Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nu…

Democrats do not fix anything
Letters

Democrats do not fix anything

We can't afford to put Bullock in the Senate. You may think he's doing a good job for Montana (I don't), but that in no way translates to what…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News