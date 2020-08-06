You have permission to edit this article.
Bullock has made veteran suicide prevention a priority

Thank you, Governor Bullock, for your work on veteran suicide prevention — an issue that I unfortunately have personal experience with.

The VA reported that 78,875 veterans committed suicide from 2005-2017. Since coming home from Iraq, 12 of my veteran friends and former coworkers have taken their lives. As a psychotherapist, I help Montanans manage issues like depression, trauma and suicidal ideation. I’m grateful that Governor Bullock has prioritized supporting this issue.

Bullock invested over $1.5 million and set up the “Governor’s Challenge” team, bringing together experts to come up with a plan to respond to suicide among service members. I attended a clinician training at the VA Fort Harrison in 2019 through the Governor's Challenge. It has helped me help not only veterans, but any patient struggling with suicidal ideation. While the training was only a small part of the plan, it shows that Bullock follows through on his word.

I want a senator who knows and listens to Montanans. I know Governor Bullock does, because I’ve seen him attend local events and talk with all types of people, including those who disagree with him. I know he’ll do the same when we elect him to the Senate.

Barb DeBree,

Missoula

