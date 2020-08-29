 Skip to main content
Bullock has proven history of doing right thing

Bullock has proven history of doing right thing

When it comes to protecting the priorities of legacy Montanans in the U.S. Senate, Gov. Steve Bullock is the man for the job.

Bullock has spent his years in public service standing up for Montana’s seniors. He brought Democrats and Republicans together to lower costs and expand health coverage to more Montanans. He’s been a fierce defender of programs like Social Security and Medicare that our seniors rely on. I know that when he gets to the Senate, he’ll stand strong and fight against any attempts to slash funding for Medicare and Social Security.

When you’re choosing who you want to represent us in the Senate, choose someone with a proven history of doing what’s right for our seniors. Steve Bullock has spent the past 12 years of his career in public service doing what's right for all Montanans, and that’s why he has my vote this November.

Bonnie Cooke,

Choteau

