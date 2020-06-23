Bullock has record of making health care accessible

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lately, Washington is more focused on taking away health care and stripping down protections for people with pre-existing conditions than expanding access to affordable care.

I’m voting for Steve Bullock in the U.S. Senate race because he has a proven record of making quality health care accessible here in Montana, and I know he’ll do the same in Washington.

Steve Daines votes against the interests of folks with pre-existing conditions. He rubber-stamps attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the law that bans insurance companies from jacking up rates for the 152,000 Montanans with pre-existing conditions to heights we can’t afford.

My daughter almost died at age 17 when an undetected cerebral AVM ruptured. Before the ACA, she would have been denied health insurance. Thanks to the ACA, she was covered under our insurance until she turned 26, and is now covered under the Medicaid expansion legislation championed by Steve Bullock.

Governor Bullock’s strong leadership of our state has ensured that more Montanans have access to affordable health care. I know protecting our health care and expanding access to more Montanans will be a top priority of his in the Senate, as well. That’s why he has my vote.

Bridget Johnson,

Missoula

