Bullock has shown he cares about us

I have been greatly amused by the avalanche of Steve Daines ads showing him trussed up in hunting gear. Not only is it painfully evident that he’s uncomfortable holding a rifle, the assumption that Montanans will vote for anyone wearing camo shows what a low opinion Daines has of us all.

Daines would like us to believe that he’s somehow “one of us,” but his record reveals that his main interest is not helping Montanans, but lining his own pockets. Daines has consistently sided with insurance and drug companies to cripple health care coverage in Montana. He has consistently worked to allow the sale of many public lands and strip vital protections for others. And now? He desperately wraps himself in the warm embrace of the NRA — one of the most greedy, corrupt organizations in the country?

No amount of camouflage can cover up Daines’ self-interest, and Montanans deserve better. Fortunately, in Steve Bullock we have a great, proven alternative, someone who has repeatedly shown by his actions that he cares about all of us. Don’t believe the ads. Check their records for yourselves.

Sneed Collard,

Missoula

