Most of us would say a leader has a gift of having a majority believing in his/her actions. Getting deeds accomplished even with a strong minority throwing roadblocks in the path.
Steve Bullock is a leader. He has shown he was able to convince the voters of Montana that he was on the right track. Not once but twice Montanans selected him to lead our great state.
We should work to show the nation that Steve Bullock is for real. The majority of his Democratic opposition have not demonstrated leadership to the degree Bullock has. Being a member of Congress just classifies one as another voice in the chorus.
Steve Bullock is not just another voice. He has played a strong leading role.
Peter Daniels,
Polson