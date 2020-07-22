Bullock has solid health care record

Bullock has solid health care record

Political ads try to convince us that Steve Daines supports affordable health care and coverage for pre-existing conditions, while Steve Bullock supports an “option” that will cause Montana rural hospitals to shut down. The facts — which you can verify easily online — are that Governor Bullock worked with both parties to expand Medicaid coverage for almost 90,000 Montanans — almost one in 10 of our family members, friends and neighbors — and help save rural hospitals.

Meanwhile, Steve Daines has voted multiple times against affordable health care and coverage for pre-existing conditions. For example, in 2015, he supported a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act entirely, including Medicaid expansion. He even said in a public radio interview that he would support repeal with no replacement in place. Please join me in voting for Steve Bullock!

The longer Steve Daines has been in the Senate, the worse his record has become on health care. Steve Bullock’s record shows how much he already has done for Montanans on this crucial issue. He will not abandon us when he is elected to the U.S. Senate, and Daines will not suddenly become an advocate for affordable health care for Montanans, after doing the opposite for six years.

Mary DeNevi,

Missoula

