Bullock in tune with MT needs

When casting my vote in November, I’m looking for a senator who will bring Montana values to Washington.

As a Montana small business owner, I know Governor Bullock has worked consistently to create more opportunities for small businesses in Montana. The Main Street Montana Project has helped small businesses expand operations and create a stronger foothold in a competitive market, while catering to the specific needs and challenges facing Montana businesses.

Governor Bullock has not only helped small businesses, but also our workforce. Montana already leads the nation with the highest percentage of the population over 25 with a high school diploma. By creating a job training program that aligns with the needs of Montana businesses, Governor Bullock ensures our emerging workforce has the resources and training necessary for a successful entry.

We need a leader in Washington who is in tune with the needs of Montana’s small businesses and workforce and heeds the input of folks on the ground. Governor Bullock is a proven leader with results to show for his work, and I support him running for Senate.

If you want someone who prioritizes Montana voices and takes care of our small businesses, vote for Steve Bullock.