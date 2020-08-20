Bullock is an ally to farmers and ranchers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana’s small farmers and ranchers need trade agreements that open up markets to their products while making sure that we’re competing on a level playing field. Ensuring fair wages, good working conditions and environmentally safe and sustainable practices will benefit everyone, even the consumer in the grocery store.

Governor Bullock has always been an ally to Montana’s farmers and ranchers. He understands that Montana producers want market predictability and a fair price for their goods. That’s why he’s been an outspoken critic of the trade war that has destabilized the market and is looking out for our smaller farming operations that have been hurt by market consolidation for decades. As attorney general, he enforced antitrust laws against the big meat packers and their corporate stakeholders.

I trust Governor Bullock to continue to fight for Montana’s farmers and ranchers and to help get Montana food on the plates of Montana families. That’s why we must vote for him for the Senate in November and send him to Washington.

Julie Pavlock,

St. Ignatius

