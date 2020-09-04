Bullock is best leader for Montana, US

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The key issue in Montana’s Senate elections this year is leadership.

Montana needs leaders who understand the concepts and nuances of strong, well-reasoned leadership. Good leaders are accountable for their area of responsibility. Good leaders make decisions based on quality science-based evidence and the council of reasonable and thoughtful staff, not partisan plat-forms or fear-mongering rhetoric.

I spent 37 years with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, 11 years as sheriff. I worked alongside Attorney General/Governor Bullock and tackled some of the most difficult and challenging issues of my career. I know first-hand how Bullock has consistently shown his concern and support for citizens, crime victims, and Montana’s dedicated peace officers. Any claims otherwise are complete fabrications.

Montanans need leaders who do the right thing, at the right time, for the right reason and in the right way. The best leader at this time and place to serve the people of the state of Montana and the citizens of the United States is Steve Bullock.

Please join Diane and I when we vote for Steve Bullock to represent all of us in the United States Senate.

Jim Cashell,

Bozeman

