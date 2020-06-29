Bullock is fiscally responsible

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For many states, the question COVID-19 brought was not whether state budget cuts were needed, but which important programs would be on the chopping block.

Thankfully, here in Montana, we are in a much better spot thanks to Gov. Steve Bullock’s strong fiscal leadership as governor. While neighboring states have to consider slashing teacher pay, backtracking on planned infrastructure investments, and pulling funding from essential health care facilities, Montana doesn’t have to make those tough decisions because our elected leaders prepared Montana ahead of time.

No one could have anticipated the coronavirus crisis we find ourselves in, but we are well-prepared to handle it because Governor Bullock worked with Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature to prepare our state for hard times. Together, they created the state’s first-ever “rainy day fund” with more than $100 million that our state can now use to avoid the devastating cuts to important services our neighbors face.

Governor Bullock is running for U.S. Senate this fall on a promise to make Washington work more like Montana. He has my full support. Washington hasn’t balanced its books in almost 20 years. We need more fiscally responsible leaders like Governor Bullock to clean up the mess.