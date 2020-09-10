× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I received a pandering piece of Second Amendment support about Steve Bullock from some slick Wall Street marketing firm in the mail, attempting to convince me that a posed picture of a man with a shotgun over his shoulder is pro-gun. Steve Bullock is no friend of the 2nd Amendment and no friend of Montana firearm owners. In his eight years as governor, Bullock vetoed 16 pro gun bills approved by both the Montana Senate and House:

2013 - HB 304, HB 205, and HB 240;

2015 - HB 203, HB 533, HB 450, SB 295, and HB 298;

2017 - HB 280, SB 99, HB 494, HB 246, and HB 262;

2019 - HB 567, HB 325, and SB 304.

Bullock has not only virtue signaled his intentions to ban common firearms during his blip on the presidential radar, but has given us results in Montana that are easy to fact check. His vetoing of pro-gun bills shows that he is goose stepping in formation with the national anti-gun agenda as well.

The only thing a Wall Street marketing firm can do is gloss over the Notorious Ani-gunner Steve Bullock. It can’t, however, gloss over the facts.

Rick Breckenridge,

Proctor

