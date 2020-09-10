 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullock is no friend of the 2nd Amendment

Bullock is no friend of the 2nd Amendment

{{featured_button_text}}

I received a pandering piece of Second Amendment support about Steve Bullock from some slick Wall Street marketing firm in the mail, attempting to convince me that a posed picture of a man with a shotgun over his shoulder is pro-gun. Steve Bullock is no friend of the 2nd Amendment and no friend of Montana firearm owners. In his eight years as governor, Bullock vetoed 16 pro gun bills approved by both the Montana Senate and House:

2013 - HB 304, HB 205, and HB 240;

2015 - HB 203, HB 533, HB 450, SB 295, and HB 298;

2017 - HB 280, SB 99, HB 494, HB 246, and HB 262;

2019 - HB 567, HB 325, and SB 304.

Bullock has not only virtue signaled his intentions to ban common firearms during his blip on the presidential radar, but has given us results in Montana that are easy to fact check. His vetoing of pro-gun bills shows that he is goose stepping in formation with the national anti-gun agenda as well.

The only thing a Wall Street marketing firm can do is gloss over the Notorious Ani-gunner Steve Bullock. It can’t, however, gloss over the facts.

Rick Breckenridge,

Proctor

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News