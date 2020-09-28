 Skip to main content
Bullock is only interested in himself

Bullock is only interested in himself

From a political standpoint, Steve Bullock is a small fish in a small pond. He thinks he is a big fish in a small pond. He wants to be a big fish in a big pond, so he spent last winter in Iowa trying to convince the citizens that he is a big fish. He abdicated his responsibilities to the citizens of Montana while going on his fishing expedition. He didn't impress the people of Iowa and they sent the 'guppy' home. Bullock is only interested in himself. Don't be fooled by the political trickery; the people of Iowa weren't fooled!

Terry McLaughlin,

Missoula

