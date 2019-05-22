Gov. Steve Bullock from Montana for president?
I have heard much groaning about Steve Bullock entering the large presidential Democratic field. Although I too wish he would challenge for Montana Senate, I must state his qualifications as a viable presidential candidate. As a Montana-born person who has lived in five primarily "red states" as well as Montana, where I currently live, I was somewhat disappointed in the reaction.
Steve Bullock has been a very winning candidate and if you have seen the documentary "Dark Money" you will realize that someone with his experience and fortitude is needed to tackle the corruption which is poisoning the waters of the government at this time, nine years after the Citizen’s United ruling. So he certainly belongs in the field.
And remember Bill Clinton from Arkansas and Jimmy Carter from Georgia. Both former governors of relatively small, mostly rural states. Both states have larger populations than the much larger Montana, but both are similar.
And Montana has been on the national stage before. The book "Mavericks: The Lives and Battles of Montana’s Political Legends" features nine successful women and men who exemplified the progressive and populist ideals of the 20th century.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula