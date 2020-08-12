You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullock listens to constituents

Bullock listens to constituents

{{featured_button_text}}

Governor Bullock has shown that when there’s a crisis, he listens to his constituents’ needs.

The coronavirus has affected every aspect of our lives, including our mental health. More and more people have turned to our mental health resources for the support they need during this difficult time. In response to this increase, Governor Bullock allocated $40 million of the coronavirus funding to behavioral health, substance abuse and other public health services. Additionally, the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force distributed PPE to medical providers all over the state, including our state-operated facilities that provide essential mental health services.

Before the coronavirus came to Montana, Governor Bullock committed to a plan that would invest $80 million in community mental health services over five years, doubling the number of people served.

Governor Bullock has always been looking out for Montanans’ mental health and ensuring we have the resources we need to flourish. We can count on him to put Montanans first. This is why I’m supporting Governor Steve Bullock for Senate in November.

Colleen Lehman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don K selling Republican Vision
Letters

Don K selling Republican Vision

I always look forward to reading the monthly proliferations presented by Don “Unsafe at Any Speed” Kaltschmidt, chair of the Montana Republica…

Bob Brown is the sane one
Letters

Bob Brown is the sane one

Regarding Bob Brown's statement in the Missoulian announcing his courageous and intelligent decision to leave the Republican Party that has le…

OK to require certain clothing?
Letters

OK to require certain clothing?

I have no doubt that most of the radicals claiming it’s a violation of their rights to require that they wear masks would be the first to call…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News