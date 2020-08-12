Bullock listens to constituents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Governor Bullock has shown that when there’s a crisis, he listens to his constituents’ needs.

The coronavirus has affected every aspect of our lives, including our mental health. More and more people have turned to our mental health resources for the support they need during this difficult time. In response to this increase, Governor Bullock allocated $40 million of the coronavirus funding to behavioral health, substance abuse and other public health services. Additionally, the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force distributed PPE to medical providers all over the state, including our state-operated facilities that provide essential mental health services.

Before the coronavirus came to Montana, Governor Bullock committed to a plan that would invest $80 million in community mental health services over five years, doubling the number of people served.

Governor Bullock has always been looking out for Montanans’ mental health and ensuring we have the resources we need to flourish. We can count on him to put Montanans first. This is why I’m supporting Governor Steve Bullock for Senate in November.

Colleen Lehman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0