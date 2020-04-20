Bullock must allow small businesses to reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Honorable Governor Bullock:

You may not realize it yet, nor have you made it official, but Montana is already opened up from the perspective that many Montanans are not staying at home and practicing safe spacing.

We just returned home from our daily dog/human exercise experience and Highway 93 is full of cars north and south bound from Lolo to Missoula. The big box parking lots are full of cars while the Montana small businesses that our great state depends on to pay taxes and employ Montanans, those you deemed non-essential, are hemorrhaging badly. The federal monies have run out and many of our community's small businesses may not survive.

Put the kids back in school (this virus isn't killing kids), advise people to wear masks in public and advise our elderly and at-risk population to manage their risk and exposures.

You called the GOP request to open part of our state political, while you continue to campaign under the guise of coronavirus updates. It's sad that 10 Montanans have died, but many Montanans have survived and recovered. Let our young build immunity. Don't cloister them away from this virus.

Montana needs a leader right now. Be that leader.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo