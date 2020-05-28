Bullock must intervene to parole inmates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Steve Bullock: You are being called upon to intervene and take an active leadership role in significantly thinning out the custodial population numbers. Leaving it in the hands of the Parole Board has proven ineffective, as they have only actually released three out of the mere 190 allegedly “considered.”

The Montana Board of Pardons and Parole needs to be more transparent in their criteria and necessarily adjust the rubric that is out of sync with Governor Bullock’s April 1 directive. It remains appropriate for the Parole Board to first consider the 190 identified as medically infirm, elderly and those approaching their freedom dates etc. After adjusting the rubric, all persons being held in detention should be considered so that the jail and prison population numbers can be authentically reduced.

The jails, prisons and youth facilities are too full for incarcerated Montanans to effectively self-isolate or socially distance themselves from one another. Montana’s custodial environments are already overrun with no place to transport the masses.

Dying of COVID-19 while incarcerated was not part of the judge’s sentencing orders for these humans. This is not justice. To say that “they did the crime, so they must do the time,” is uninformed.

Laurie Little Dog,

Helena

