Dear Gov. Steve Bullock:
We, the people of the great state of Montana, are asking you to use the power of the vote to veto Senate Bill 331. As you know, a large number of Montanans shuffle the household budget and struggle to make ends meet. Sometimes they have to choose between keeping the electric on or paying for food. By taking the Public Service Commission out of the equation, many Montana residents may go hungry.
I would also like to add that removing the individual tax credits for residential alternative energy is also a way to protect NorthWestern Energy. Montana lacks a residential electric choice program so people are forced to use a few electric utility companies and are at their will.
If you care about the people of this state, veto is the only choice.
Joe Paschal,
White Sulphur Springs