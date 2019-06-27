Every single Democrat in the Senate, except three, voted in favor of terminating the life of a baby after they are born. No, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester was not one of them. Tester voted with the majority to terminate the life of a baby born in a botched abortion. Remember, Dr. Kermit Gosnell was sentenced to life in prison for doing the same thing over and over.
Then Gov. Steve Bullock vetoed every pro-life bill, including a bill to ban terminating the life of a baby born after birth. Bullock voted the following four bills, all passed by both houses of the legislatures: House Bill 500, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act; Senate Bill 100, informing of the chance to have an ultrasound before an abortion; Senate Bill 354 to ban infanticide; and House Bill 735, the Campus Free Speech Act.
Governor Bullock wants to be president of the United States. That would be a tragedy for our country. Won’t happen!
Tim Gaertner,
Missoula