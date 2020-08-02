Bullock protects families. Daines does not

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My child is an eighth-generation Montanan, and he has asthma. Since he was 2, we have spent countless hours in the ER and doctors’ offices. My son has been fortunate to receive exceptional care, and at the age of 9 he is a thriving child. It has been expensive, but our insurance has been a saving grace.

Steve Daines would prefer him to die, or for me to choose between his health and financial ruin.

Daines has voted repeatedly to eliminate protections which allow us access to health care despite our “pre-existing conditions,” and he wants to eliminate protections for all Montanans. Even more disgusting, in the middle of a health crisis, he supports a lawsuit that removes thousands of Montanans from health care when they need it most.

On the flip side, Gov. Steve Bullock has worked tirelessly to bring health care to more Montanans than ever. He supports the expansion of benefits for all Montanans, and we need him in the Senate to stop attacks on the health of our families.

Don’t let Daines kill our families — 152,000 Montanans with pre-existing conditions and those who rely on Medicaid need Steve Bullock.

Stacy Hunt,

Missoula

