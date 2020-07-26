Bullock puts needs of Montanans first

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed more than ever before the flaws in our health care system. Too many people struggle to afford their insurance or have none at all. Many even had private insurance but have lost it since losing their job due to the pandemic.

Gov. Steve Bullock put Montanans’ needs first by working with both parties to increase access to health care, including expanding Medicaid twice to provide affordable care to nearly 1 in 10 Montanans. Without Medicaid expansion, there would be no safety net for those who lost their insurance when their jobs disappeared during the pandemic. Now, people can obtain replacement coverage based on a sliding scale tied to their income. What could be more important in a pandemic than access to affordable health care!

While there’s still much to do to fix our health care system, we were better prepared to handle this health crisis thanks to Governor Bullock’s leadership. He issued early shelter-in-place orders, putting Montana in the enviable position of having one of the lowest numbers of COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S.

I trust him to continue doing what’s right for all Montanans. Governor Bullock has my full support for Senate.

Alexis Volkerts,

Missoula

