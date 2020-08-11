Bullock repeated lies about Daines during debate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was appalled to hear Governor Bullock explicitly lie to all Montanans during the Senatorial debate Saturday night.

Right off the bat, Bullock falsely accused Sen. Steve Daines of outsourcing jobs to China, when in fact Senator Daines was growing an American brand competing against China. And he succeeded. Bullock’s own party had to publicly apologize in the past for these false claims. But clearly he has no problem spouting the same lies to the citizens of Montana, that the Montana Democrats had to rescind.

A panelist asked Bullock his thoughts about dark money, in which he proceeded to say he believes dark money needs to be taken out of politics. Yet, he’s happily accepted plenty of dark money contributions to fund his campaign. Where does the hypocrisy end?

How about when he said he’s committed to protecting Second Amendment rights, when during his embarrassing Presidential run, he called for a semi-automatic weapons ban and support for red flag laws. Did I mention he just received an F rating from the NRA?

I’m ashamed to have Bullock as the governor of Montana. I can’t imagine the horrors he’d bring to D.C.

Carol Gruetter,

Bozeman

