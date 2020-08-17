Bullock should have listened to Trump

Governor Bullock:
I notice that we are starting to get some fires in the forests and I think I know why. It's because you did not listen to President Trump and rake the forests. It's never too late to rake, also to apologize to the president for not listening to him.
Invite the Trump boys to come to Montana to kill a couple of the garbage grizzlies. I am sure he would forgive you then for not listening.
Francis Tence,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!