You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullock should have listened to Trump

Bullock should have listened to Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

Governor Bullock:

I notice that we are starting to get some fires in the forests and I think I know why. It's because you did not listen to President Trump and rake the forests. It's never too late to rake, also to apologize to the president for not listening to him.

Invite the Trump boys to come to Montana to kill a couple of the garbage grizzlies. I am sure he would forgive you then for not listening.

Francis Tence,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
3
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News